North central Ohio residents will enjoy a fairly mild weekend … until Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service is calling for up to 4 inches of snow across the region starting early afternoon. The high Saturday will be 37 with a low in the mid to upper 20s.

The high Sunday will reach 30, with lows dipping to around 12 degrees. Monday’s high will be in the low 20s.

Stay with our web site for updated winter storm coverage.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/03/web1_winter_weather_banner.jpg