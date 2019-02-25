GHS soccer team selling mulch

GALION — Get ready for spring while helping Galion student athletes experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to play on a major league facility. Galion High Schools boys soccer team was selected to play at the Columbus Crew Major League Soccer facility on Aug. 31.

The team is raising money to cover costs associated with this opportunity through spring mulch sales. Orders will be taken until April 12.

There are two types of mulch available, Premium Hardwood, which is a very dark brown, and ABSOLUTE BLACK. Both types are packaged in 2.0 CU. FT. bags. Order forms are available at the Galion High School office. Prices are listed below for both delivery and pickup orders.

Mulch Prices with delivery: 1-60 BAGS ($4.99 PER BAG); 61-180 BAGS ($4.50 PER BAG); 180+ BAGS ($3.99 PER BAG)

Mulch Prices with pickup: 1-60 BAGS ($4.50 PER BAG); 61-180 BAGS ($4.00 PER BAG); 180+ BAGS $3.75 PER BAG

Full payment must be received to secure any order. Delivery and pickup dates will be April 27th. For more information about this special fundraiser, please visit the Galion Soccer Parents Club by calling 419-566-9139 or email at galiontigersoccer@gmail.com.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/02/web1_galion-boys-soccer.jpg

Players looking to finance a trip to Columbus to play on Crew’s field