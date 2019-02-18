Wednesday, Feb, 13, 2019

12:44 p.m. — A report of a woman using drugs in the Dawsett Avenue area was investigated.

5:56 p.m. — Two people were arrested after a domestic violence incident the 100 block of West Parson Street.

6:38 p.m. — A Wendy’s employee reported that a co-worker had been threatened.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2019

6:12 p.m. — Galion police assisted in Crestline with a search warrant on West Avenue.

8 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported getting harassing phone calls.

9:09 p.m. — One person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue.

9:27 p.m. — A Galion Arms resident reported receiving threatening phone calls.

Monday, Feb. 11, 2019

1:10 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man at Circle K was investigated.

4:06 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Grand Street.

10:27 a.m. — A purse was reported stolen from an apartment on Public Square.

10:30 a.m. — A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.

3:20 p.m. — A nail gun, furnace and air compressor were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

3:36 p.m. — One person was arrested in the 800 block of Harding Way West on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019

2:28 a.m. — A 37-year-old Galion man was arrested was arrested in the 600 block of Alayne Avenue for operating a vehicle under the influence and obstructing official business.

5:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 600 block of Crew Avenue.

9:10 p.m. — A Pine Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

12:19 a.m. — Onep erson was arrested on a warrant and issued citations for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Harding Way East.

11:24 a.m. — A Clearview Avenue resident reported credit card fraud

12:55 p.m. — A report of three people in a vacant house in the 200 block of North Liberty Street was investigated.

4:50 p.m. — A resident reported some money stolen at Galion Pointe.

6:55 p.m. — A report of a possible drunk driver was investigated in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

10:04 p.m. — One person was issued citations for disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019

6:20 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of West Atwood Street.

9:22 a.m. — A South Street resident reported being harassed,

6:55 p.m. — One person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of marijuana in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

8:17 p.m. — A North Columbus Street resident reported being harassed on social media.

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

2:15 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested after a reported assault in the 800 block of South Boston Street.

5:54 a.m. — Two people reported being assault in the Portland Way North area.

5:28 p.m. — One person was cited for criminal trespassing in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

11:18 p.m. — One person was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man behind Foxy’s Tire Center was investigated.

11:48 p.m. — A report of two vehicles drag racing on Boyd Boulevard was investigated.