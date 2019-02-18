Wednesday, Feb, 13, 2019
12:44 p.m. — A report of a woman using drugs in the Dawsett Avenue area was investigated.
5:56 p.m. — Two people were arrested after a domestic violence incident the 100 block of West Parson Street.
6:38 p.m. — A Wendy’s employee reported that a co-worker had been threatened.
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:12 p.m. — Galion police assisted in Crestline with a search warrant on West Avenue.
8 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported getting harassing phone calls.
9:09 p.m. — One person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue.
9:27 p.m. — A Galion Arms resident reported receiving threatening phone calls.
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:10 a.m. — A report of a suspicious man at Circle K was investigated.
4:06 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Grand Street.
10:27 a.m. — A purse was reported stolen from an apartment on Public Square.
10:30 a.m. — A sex offense was reported and is under investigation.
3:20 p.m. — A nail gun, furnace and air compressor were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.
3:36 p.m. — One person was arrested in the 800 block of Harding Way West on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:28 a.m. — A 37-year-old Galion man was arrested was arrested in the 600 block of Alayne Avenue for operating a vehicle under the influence and obstructing official business.
5:59 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 600 block of Crew Avenue.
9:10 p.m. — A Pine Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:19 a.m. — Onep erson was arrested on a warrant and issued citations for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Harding Way East.
11:24 a.m. — A Clearview Avenue resident reported credit card fraud
12:55 p.m. — A report of three people in a vacant house in the 200 block of North Liberty Street was investigated.
4:50 p.m. — A resident reported some money stolen at Galion Pointe.
6:55 p.m. — A report of a possible drunk driver was investigated in the 200 block of Portland Way North.
10:04 p.m. — One person was issued citations for disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:20 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 200 block of West Atwood Street.
9:22 a.m. — A South Street resident reported being harassed,
6:55 p.m. — One person was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and possession of marijuana in the 800 block of Portland Way North.
8:17 p.m. — A North Columbus Street resident reported being harassed on social media.
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:15 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested after a reported assault in the 800 block of South Boston Street.
5:54 a.m. — Two people reported being assault in the Portland Way North area.
5:28 p.m. — One person was cited for criminal trespassing in the 500 block of Galion Arms.
11:18 p.m. — One person was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man behind Foxy’s Tire Center was investigated.
11:48 p.m. — A report of two vehicles drag racing on Boyd Boulevard was investigated.