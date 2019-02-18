GALION — Galion Elks Lodge 1191 present a check for $1500 to members of the “Pink Ladies” of Galion’s Owls Club. The funds were obtained through an Anniversary Grant from the Elks National Foundation. The donated funds will be used to purchase grocery and gas cards for cancer patients suffering financial burdens.
Donation to the Pink Ladies
