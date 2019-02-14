News about students from Galion going to college

Galion’s Erik Miller graduates from Miami

OXFORD — Erik Miller of Galion was among more than 1,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during fall commencement exercises Dec. 14. Miller graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Applied Science degree, majoring in Engineering Technology.

Kent State dean’s list

KENT — Galion’s Rebecca Rigdon and Sarah Dudley have been named to the dean’s list at Kent State, as were Crestline’s Jack Gregson, Cassie Sager and Lydia Tadda .

Bluffton dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Galion’s Kelsey Reeder has been named to the Bluffton University fall term dean’s list.

Youngstown State dean’s list

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University fall semester dean’s list incluces Galion’s Madison Lawson, Katie Keller and Logan Gregg, Abigail Cochran of Bucyrus, Kalley Baer 0f Mount Gilead and Christina Simmons of Marengo.

YSU president’s list

YOUNGSTOWN — Area students have been named to the president’s list at Youngstown State, including Logan Gregg of Galion and Abigail Cochran of Bucyrus.

Miami University dean’s list

OXFORD, Ohio — Galion’s Lauren Huggins has been named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2018 fall semester. She is majoring in Human Capital Management and Leadership.

Olivia Tanner starting student teaching

FINDLAY — Olivia Tanner, of Galion, has been placed as a student teacher for the University of Findlay’s spring semester. She will be doing her student teaching at Galion High School. She is pursuing a master of arts degree in education.