Flood watch through 4 a.m. Wednesday

CLEVELAND — A flood watch continues for portions of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Ohio: Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood, and Wyandot counties. In northwest Pennsylvania: Crawford, Northern Erie, and Southern Erie counties.

Widespread rain will bring up to 1.5 inches of rainfall to the region. The combination of frozen ground and elevated rivers and streams with a light snowpack will increase the flood risk. * River flooding will be likely. Flooding of low lying areas and poor drainage areas are likely to flood. This may result in driving difficulties or even possible road closures. There is a continued threat for ice jam flooding in areas where ice remains.

A Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flooding. Monitor the forecast and remain alert for possible flood warnings. Those in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should a flood warning be issued or if flooding develops. &&