Church briefs: Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner at St. Paul UMC

Shrove Tuesday pancake supper at St. Paul UMC

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., is having a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Tuesday, March 5. from 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be pancakes, sausage, applesauce and drinks. There also will be a free will offering for the meal. For information, call (419) 468-4557.

Speaker announced for OCBC winter seminar

IBERIA — The Rev. Rhett Crabtree will teach the Ohio Central Bible College Winter Seminar on Saturday, Feb, 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. His topic will be “Gnosticism and Other Heresies That Confronted Early Christianity.”

The event is being held at the All Souls Church, 228 Main St. in Green Camp. It costs $20, with lunch included. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call Mark Phillips in Mount Gilead at 419- 946-5576 for more information or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org. All are welcome.

OSU wrestler Kyle Snyder to speak at community breakfast

BUCYRUS — Kyle Snyder, an American freestyle wrestler, will be the guest speaker at the next Men’s Community Breakfast. Snyder is the youngest Olympic gold medalist and the youngest world champion in American wrestling history while at Ohio State. The breakfast is in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital Cafeteria on Feb. 13 at 7 a.m.

Snyder was the Olympic champion in 2016, a two-time world champion (2015, 2017), a junior world champion (2013), a Pan American Games champion (2015, 2017), a World Cup Champion (2016), U.S. Open Champion (2015) and a two-time NCAA champion for Ohio State (2016-2017). He received the “Ohio State Male Athlete of the Year Award” in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Kyle majored in “Sports’ Industry” at The Ohio State University and is involved with the inTeam Ministry, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Athletes in Action.