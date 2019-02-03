Galion police reports

Wednesday, Jan. 23

12:17 a.m. — A report of a suspicious juvenile in the Harding Way West was received.

3:33 a.m. — A report of possible child abuse was investigated.

5:16 am. — Someone drove away without paying for gas at Bell Store on Ohio 598.

2:51 p.m. — A disturbance in the 100 block of Myrtle Alley was investigated.

5:45 p.m. — A man was reportedly contacting young girls on social media, and investigated.

10:02 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a felony warrant in the 200 block of South Columbus Street.

10:59 p.m. — One man was arrested on a Logan County warrant in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

10:50 a.m. — Police received a report of a reckless driver on Ohio 598.

2:41 p.m. — A credit card found in on Harding Way East was turned over to officers.

2:58 p.m. — Officers removed a dog trapped in a vacant house on South Boston Street.

6:44 p.m. — One person was arrested in the 400 block of Grand Street after a search warrant was served.

8:42 p.m. — Employees of Burger King reported a suspicious man was at the restaurant. One person was arrested on possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Jan. 21

10:45 a.m. — Officers assisted a motorist stuck in snow in the 200 block of Orange Street.

11:32 a.m. — Officers assisted a motorist stuck in snow in the Sherry Lane area.

1 p.m. — Officers gave one person a ride home because it was too cold to walk home.

7:48 p.m. — One man was arrested on a Marion County warrant in the 300 block of Cherry Street.

8:06 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated on Harding Way West. One person was issued a citation. Fairprice assisted at the scene with towing.

10 p.m. — Officers talked with an unruly juvenile in the 200 block of Libby Lane.

11:15 p.m. — A report of yelling in an alley in the Public Square area was a father and his children playing on a snow pile.

