Arctic air on the way; Wind Chill Warning starts at 7 p.m.

CLEVELAND — A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday. A Wind Chill Warning kicks in at 7 p.m. and runs through 4 p.m. Thursday.

There also is some ice in the area as rain Thursday has turned to ice in some places as the temperatures have dropped. Black ice and dangerously cold wind chills are expected.

Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero are expected Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon, with the coldest wind chills as low as 40 below zero possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings. *

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site.