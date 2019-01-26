Church briefs — Thanks for supporting beef and noodle dinner at Christ UMC

Thanks for supporting Christ UMC dinner fundraiser

GALION —Christ United Methodist Church would like to thank everyone in the community who supported the Beef and Noodle Dinner which our church held in December. We would also like to thank the students and staff who assisted in serving the meal. There were approximately 275 meals served that evening.

Proceeds from the meal, individual donations, and proceeds from the jewelry sale that evening enabled Christ United Methodist Church to donate $2,325 to the Galion City Schools. These funds will be used to assist needy students in the Campus Wear and Lunch Assistance Programs.

Church security seminar set Feb. 9 at Wayside Chapel

BUCYRUS — Wayside Chapel is hosting a church safety seminar Feb. 9. The church is reaching out to area churches but also want to reach out to the other local organizations that may be interested in the House of Worship Security Training Program. For information or to register visit: https://ocpa-oh.org/event-3131501

Houses of Worship can be extremely vulnerable to active shooter attacks because of their location, population, and open door mentality. There are certain steps the leadership team can take to minimize the risk of being involved in an active shooter incident. The program is being presented by the Ohio Crime Prevention Association.

OCPA instructors are experienced law enforcement officers who have earned the Ohio Crime Prevention Association’s Certified Prevention Specialist designation. OCPA instructors are well versed in matters of crime prevention and safety, and are committed to presenting the course using a professional informative, and insightful approach.