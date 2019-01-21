Winter Storm Harper left its mark on Galion area

GALION — Winter Storm Harper is but a memory.

But it certainly left a mark on Galion. The heaviest snowfall of the season on Saturday was followed by the coldest temperatures of the season on Sunday. It was -14 according at 7 a.m. Monday according to the website weather.com. Up to 12 inches of snow was reported in north central Ohio and Richland County and a atrong winds caused plenty of drifting on roads, in back yards and elsewhere.

But this area seems to have survived pretty well. And there were lots of photos posted on social media of people enjoying the snow.

Many church services and programs were cancelled Sunday — as were some businesses — because of dangerous cold and driving conditions.

Most businesses and restaurants that were closed because of the weather will return to normal today.

There were no wide-spread power outages and as of late Sunday in the Galion area, although there were some outages reported east of the city. And there appears to have been no waterline fiascos in the community. Unfortunately, there is still a possibility for that to happen as temperatures rise to above freezing later this week.

Students are not in school today thanks to teacher in-service days or the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day,

The City of Galion issued a snow-parking ban on Saturday, and though frustrating for many — according to posts on social media — it was successful. The city’s service department will still be out and about today clearing and pushing snow about, but again — according to social media — did a great job keeping streets passable.

Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency, but it was downgraded to a Level 1 on Sunday.

Still streets in the city and across the country remain icy as temperatures will remain frigid for another 24 hours. However, a warmup is expected Tuesday and temperatures could reach 40 on Wednesday.

But don’t get too comfortable, another arctic air mass is forecast again next week, with temperatures again falling to zero or below.