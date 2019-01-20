Call before you venture out today; if you do go out, take proper safety precautions

GALION — Many area churches have cancelled services for Sunday morning. Some businesses, including restaurants, also will be closed today.

Before you venture out, call and find out if your destination is open for business. It may save you lots of aggravation.

Here are some cold-weather safety tips provided by the American Red Cross.

COLD WEATHER SAFETY TIPS

1. Wear layers of lightweight clothing to stay warm. Gloves and a hat will help prevent losing body heat.

2. Know the signs of hypothermia – confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If someone has these symptoms, they should get immediate medical attention.

3. Watch for symptoms of frostbite including numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness or waxy feeling skin.

4. Bring the pets indoors. If that’s not possible, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.

5. Avoid frozen pipes – run water, even at a trickle, to help prevent them from freezing. Keep the thermostat at the same temperature day and night to help avoid freezing pipes.

6. Do not use a stove or oven to heat the home.

7. Space heaters should sit on a level, hard surface and anything flammable should be kept at least three feet away.

8. If using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.

9. Turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.

Learn how to treat cold weather related emergencies by downloading the free Red Cross First Aid App at redcross.org/apps. More information about winter safety is available on redcross.org.

PROJECT PREPARE The Ohio Buckeye Region launched Project Prepare in 2015 as a two-year initiative that seeks to prepare a half million Ohio residents by making emergency plans, building kits and getting trained ahead of disasters. With support from individuals, organizations, businesses and government agencies, our goal is to create more resilient communities that are better equipped to help each other prevent, prepare for and respond to life-threatening emergencies.

For more information on how to prepare for emergencies, people can visit redcross.org/oh/projectprepareoh.