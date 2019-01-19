Update: Crawford County under Level 3 Snow Emergency; Parking ban has been issued for Galion

GALION — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency.

All rural words are closed to all traffic, except emergency personnel. No one should be out traveling in this weather, unless it is an emergency. All employees should contact their employer to see if them should go to work.

This is for rural roads only in Crawford County.

Anyone on county roads in Crawford County — without just cause — could be arrested.

Also, in Galion a street parking ban has been issued. If you normally park on one of these streets, please move your vehicle.

You may resume normal parking after the street is cleared.

Designated snow streets are:

Harding Way East/West

Church Street (all)

North Jefferson Street (between Church Street and Harding Way West)

Liberty Street (between Church Street and Atwood Street)

Columbus Street (between Church Street and Walnut Street)

Market Street (all)

Union Street (between Church Street and Walnut Street)

Atwood Street (between Boston Street and Erie railroad tracks)

Walnut Street (between Union Street and Liberty Street)

South Boston Street (between Harding Way West and Grove Avenue)

Grove Avenue (between South Boston Street and Portland Way South)