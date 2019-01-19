Slick roads all over the place; County under Level 2 snow emergency

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Crawford County is under a Level 2 Snow Advisory. Only those who feel it’s necessary to drive should be out on the roadways.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Sunday morning. More snow is likely this evening. The wind will pick up later this afternoon and temperatures will begin to drop. By day-break Sunday, the low could be around zero degrees.

Sheriff Scott Kent explains snow level designations

These levels pertain to all roads in Crawford County unless otherwise indicated.

Level 1 – Snow Alert: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive with caution.

Level 2 – Snow Advisory: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who deem it necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Level 3 – Snow Emergency: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. Employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. All non-emergency and non-essential personnel traveling during a Level 3 snow emergency may be subject to prosecution under Ohio Revised Code section 2917.13 for misconduct at an emergency.