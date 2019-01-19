Snow expected to start around 10 a.m.; Temperatures will drop, winds pick up this afternoon

GALION — The National Weather Service expects snow to start in the Galion area around 10 a.m. The latest forecast calls for 5-8 inches of snow accumulation. Snow will be heaviest from late this morning into this evening.

This afternoon, winds will pick up and temperatures will begin to drop. Northeast winds will gust as high as 40 mph late this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures could be below zero by sun-up Sunday,

Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wet surfaces will freeze and become slick tonight as temperatures plunge into the teens. Wind chills will fall to between 10 and 20 below zero Sunday night and could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site.