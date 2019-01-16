Snowfall total prediction falls, but so do expected temperatures

GALION — Even though the National Weather Service has downgraded its snowfall prediction for this weekend’s storm, it also expects the aftermath of the storm to be even more frigid than previously thought.

As of noon Wednesday, the website weather.com is predicting 3 to 5 inches of snow Saturday and another 1 to 3 inches Saturday night from Winter Storm Harper.

However, once the temperatures start dropping on Saturday, they will keep dropping until to about -7 Sunday.

Weather.com is predicting just a high of 9 on Sunday, which will drop to 2 degrees Monday morning. After that, temperatures are expected to be pretty normal for this time of year.

Also, the Galion area is expecting 1-3 inches of snow Thursday afternoon and evening.

No advisories or warnings or alerts have been issued as of noon Wednesday.