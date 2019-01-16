Column: Momma Bear takes a step back

Being a parent is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

Actually, I know it is.

I love my kids fiercely. I made them. I suffered through months of pregnancy sickness and then labor and delivery for each of them.

Then came the recovery.

The sleepness nights and nasty diapers followed soon after by the agony of potty training.

Then came the first day of school.

I am not one of those mothers who stood outside the kindergarten classroom with tears streaming down her cheeks because the idea of my kids growing up was too hard to handle. As I’ve said in previous columns, I feel very strongly that I was blessed with children in order to raise them to be strong, able, and sufficient adults who respect others and treated people kindly.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that other parents have taught their children the same principles.

Whether it is one inconsiderate comment or consistent bullying, it is excrutiating to watch your child be hurt by another.

And, as a self-proclaimed “Momma Bear,” it is even harder to know when to intervene and when to let your child sort it out for themself.

Like I said earlier, I am a firm believer in raising my kids to be self-sufficient adults.

Dealing with adversity is a big part of being an adult, so, to protect my kids from every little hiccup would hinder such life lessons.

But it is soo very hard to stand back and allow life to happen. And just where do you draw the line between life lesson and being a responsible, concerned parent who is taking care of their child?

Without question, this is a very gray area for me. I tend to go “Momma Bear” right out of the gate and then have to talk myself down.

That happened this past weekend, and thankfully resolved itself without my involvement.

This situation restored my faith in young adults who aren’t afraid to stand for what is right. Such kids do exist, and I’m thankful that my kids have chosen to surround themselves with the right people.

But the rotten kids are still out there, and they grow into rotten adults.

And no amount of “Momma Bear” protection can change that in the long run.

By Erin Miller Galion Inquirer