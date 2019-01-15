School delays this morning; weather advisory extended to 10 a.m.

GALION –School delays and closures have been reported in the area this morning because of slippery driving conditions.

As of 6:40 a.m., Wynford schools have been closed for the day. Northmor schools also are closed today.

Colonel Crawford and Crestline are on a two-hour delay, as are Buckeye Central, Bucyrus and Fairway School in Crawford County.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for this area.

Areas of freezing drizzle with ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. If you are about and about, plan on slippery road conditions and slick sidewalks and parking lots. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site.