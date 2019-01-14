More snow on the way this weekend?

GALION — It you got to the store late last week and your favorite grocer was already out of milk, bread, beer, water and toilet paper, here’s an early warning for bad weather this weekend.

A major winter storm is trying to pull itself together in the southwest United States.

According to early predictions, it could drop up to 8 inches of snow on the Galion area and north central Ohio on Saturday and Sunday before it moves to the East Coast. Some models called for more than 12 inches of snow in this part of the Buckeye State.

So this week, maybe pick up a couple loaves, a couple cases, several extra rolls and some jugs of fresh water, too.

This from the website weather.com.

Weather guessers are watching a potential winter storm. Snow is likely. The high will be 29 on Saturday with winds of 10-20 mph. The chance of snow is 80 percent with 3 to 5 inches predicted on Saturday.

At this time, the snow is forecast to continue through at least Sunday morning with a total expected accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. The low Saturday night will 1, the lowest temperature of the season so far this season in the Galion area.

Temperatures could be below zero on Sunday night and temperatures above freezing are not in the forecast from Thursday through at least Jan. 28.

These forecasts are always subject to change, so keep an eye on your local weather guessers as the storm gets closer. Or follow the Galion Inquirer at www.galioninquirer.com or our Facebook page.

