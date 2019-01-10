New treatment for visitors at Bucyrus City Schools

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus City School District will begin using the Raptor Visitor Management System in all of its schools to strengthen campus safety programs for students and faculty. The Raptor system will allow the district to know who is in the buildings at all times.

“The Raptor system will better allow us to screen visitors, contractors, and volunteers in our schools,” Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel said. “It will provide us with a safer environment for our students and staff.”

Upon entering a district building, visitors will be asked to present identification, such as a Driver’s License, which can either be scanned or manually entered into the system. If a parent or guardian for any reason does not have a US government-issued ID, the school staff member can use any form of identification and manually enter the person’s name into the Raptor system.

Once entry is approved, Raptor will issue a badge that identifies the visitor, the date, and the purpose of his/her visit. A visitor’s badge will not be necessary for those who visit the schools to drop off an item in the office or pick up paperwork.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” Kimmel said. “The Raptor visitor management system is another proactive step we are taking to ensure we provide a safe and secure learning environment in all our buildings.”

