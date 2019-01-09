Who is the B-E-S-T? Six from Galion qualify for Crawford County spelling bee

GALION — Galion Intermediate and Middle School students competed in a district-wide spelling competition to determine who would represent the Galion City School District in this year’s Crawford County Spelling Bee. When the dust settled, six students earned the privilege of representing Galion in the county competition at Buckeye Central High School on Thursday, Jan. 10.

They include: Aeris Young (5th grade), Jillian Capretta (6th Grade), Sarah Peoples (6th grade), Wyatt Estep (7th Grade), Chassidy Flater (7th Grade) and Courtney Woerlein (7th Grade) were selected to represent the district in the county competition.

“Congratulations to all students in the Galion Intermediate and Middle Schools who performed well in the initial round of spelling tests,” Gifted Coordinator Leanna Ferreira said. “Moving into higher spelling bee competitions requires students to move from memorizing a list to learning the rules behind spelling.”

Also, Courtney Woerlein and Aeris Young were also selected to represent Galion in the Scripps Online Spelling Bee, which serves as the first step in the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition.

“I speak for the entire Galion City School District when I say good luck to Courtney and Aeris in the Scripps Online Spelling Bee,” said Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs.

The first exercise was a spelling test given to students in grades three through eight in the district. The top spellers in each grade level were recognized in their respective building. The top spellers in each grade level included: Third Grade – Cruz Castle, Olivia Coulter, Tryniti Hanlon, Christian Hart, Grace Martin and Ariya Sylvester; Fourth Grade – Braxton Lewis, Katelyn McMullen, Ayla Reed, Lacy Sams, Stella Volz, Claire Wiggins; Fifth Grade – Ryder Alberty, Kamryn Amore, James Mote, Collin Peden, Allyssa Woodmansee and Aeris Young; Sixth Grade – Bryson Butcher, Jillian Capretta and Sarah Peoples; Seventh Grade – Courtney Woerlein, Logan Keller, Chassidy Flater and Wyatt Estep; Eighth Grade – Cheyenne McKenzie, Adam Geiger and Noah Clavier.

Following grade-level spelling tests, students were given a district-wide spelling test. From this competition, six Galion students will compete in the Crawford County Spelling Bee at Buckeye Central Jan. 10.

“Our students and their families do a great job preparing for the various spelling bee exercises and competitions every year,” Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “I look forward to seeing how the district’s Crawford County Spelling Bee representatives perform against students from the area.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_spellingBee.jpg