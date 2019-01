GALION — Hesby Drive will be closed from Heise Park Lane to the Galion City School District campus for construction Wednesday, Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 5.

The school district anticipates Hesby Drive to be reopen when classes resume on Monday, Jan 7. Call 419-468-3432 if you have questions or concerns.

