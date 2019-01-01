Crossroads makes big donation to United Way

BUCYRUS — Crossroads Original Designs is giving back to the community this holiday season thanks to a unique partnership with the United Way of Crawford County.

Crossroads owners Jason and Justin McMullen recently presented Nadia Oehler, manager of the United Way of Crawford County, with a check for $14,070. These funds were raised during Crossroads’ biannual open house events last year. Much of the credit goes to all of the individuals who purchased a pre-sale ticket and helped Crossroads meet its fundraising goal. The McMullen brothers began partnering with the United Way in 2012 and have since donated a total of $83,985 to the organization to help improve lives and strengthen communities. The McMullens proudly support the efforts of the United Way of Crawford County because this organization actively works to advance the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all.

To find out more about how you can be part of the change in your area, please visit the United Way website at www.unitedway.org. To find out more about Crossroads Original Designs, we invite you to explore our website at www.crossroadscandles.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/crossroadscandles.

Courtesy photo From the left: Justin McMullen, Nadia Oehler, Erin McMullen and Jason McMullen. The McMullens recently gave Oehler, director of United Way of Crawford County, a donation of more than $14,000. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/01/web1_COD_UW_2018.jpg Courtesy photo From the left: Justin McMullen, Nadia Oehler, Erin McMullen and Jason McMullen. The McMullens recently gave Oehler, director of United Way of Crawford County, a donation of more than $14,000.