Northmor JOG focuses on distracted driving

IBERIA — Northmor JOG and Youth Safety Council had its Distracted Driving Week recently with the junior high and high school participating in activities.

Each day was designated as a day to remind students about distracted driving as a passenger or driver. Monday was Sun Glasses Day to remind students about the hazards of driving at night. Tuesday was Pajama Day which was for drowsiness at the wheel.

Wednesday was Halloween and we had a contest for the student body and staff to dress up in costumes. Students paid one dollar to participate in the costume contest and the money was going to the Ronald McDonald House. They had gift cards for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in the junior high and high school. Halloween represented watching out for children trick or treating that night.

Thursday, Sheriff John Hinton, Sgt. Brian Newsome and Deputy Brandon Newsome served donuts. It was Do Not Text and Drive Day. Nikki Morrison and the cafeteria staff was a big part of this fun activity. Friday, they had Black and Gold Day for our volleyball, cross country and football teams.

The Do Not Text Text and Drive Day was such a big success that we are going to do this activity again. Northmor will be doing other activities for distracted driving during the school year for the student body to remind them to drive safely.

Teachers Buck Workman, Lisa Keddie, Carrie Johnson and Adam Frizzell all dressed up. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_2018-2019-1191.jpg Teachers Buck Workman, Lisa Keddie, Carrie Johnson and Adam Frizzell all dressed up. Courtesy Photos Northmor High School costume participants. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_2018-2019-1193.jpg Northmor High School costume participants. Courtesy Photos Cameron Broadhead, Anna Donner and Lilly Tate were the high school winners in the Halloween Costume Contest. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_2018-2019-1199.jpg Cameron Broadhead, Anna Donner and Lilly Tate were the high school winners in the Halloween Costume Contest. Courtesy Photos