Church briefs —- Special services planned this week

Special services at Windfall Emanuel UCC

GALION —Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ has some special services upcoming. A Candlelight Christmas Eve Choir Program entitled “The Light of the World”is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Dec. 24. Also on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m., Cara (Caudill) Pfeifer will minister during the 10:30 am. service at the church, 1781 Biddle Road.

Two Christmas Eve services at Bucyrus UMC

BUCYRUS — Whether you prefer an upbeat children’s pageant or solemn candlelight service, Bucyrus United Methodist Church, 227. W. Walnut St., has two Christmas Eve Services for you and your family at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The 3 p.m. kid-friendly service features, “Celebrate Christmas,” a pageant in which the story of Christmas is told through our children and youth. It will include Holy Communion. The 7:30 p.m. service is more traditional, with hymns, Holy Community a message candles and the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Community meal Dec. 27 at Trinity Lutheran

GALION — Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 N. Union St., will serve its free community meal from 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 27. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

Ohio Central Bible College accepting students for winter term

IBERIA — Individuals can enroll for the winter term at Ohio Central Bible College. Registration is Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. Offered will be “The Life of Christ,” and the first class is Saturday, January 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. All adults with a high school diploma or GED are welcome.

Church security seminar set Feb. 9 at Wayside Chapel

BUCYRUS — Wayside Chapel is hosting a church safety seminar Feb. 9. The church is reaching out to area churches and other local organizations that may be interested in the House of Worship Security Training Program. For information or to register visit: https://ocpa-oh.org/event-3131501.