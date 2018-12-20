Community foundation doles out grants as 2018 comes a close

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded over $41,000 in competitive grants to local charitable organizations and municipalities.

Community grants went to the following:

Emmanuel’s Bread — $5,000 towards Crestline’s public and St. Joseph Catholic Schools backpack program

Marion Goodwill Industries, Inc. – $2,500 for the Crawford County Emergency Clothing Program

The Galion Golden Age Club, Inc. – $698 for purchase and installation of black out blinds for movie viewing

Bucyrus Historical Society – $2,820 to replace lower siding on one side of the carriage house to prevent water damage

Avita Health Foundation – $5,000 for educational and outreach materials for the new medical forensic program to service victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking

#Giving2sday – $25,000 to award funds participating in the Foundation’s annual fundraiser, distributed on a prorated basis

In total, more than $301,000 was contributed through the competitive grant process in 2018. The first grant cycle deadline for 2019 is December 31, 2018, with grants to be awarded in March.

Established in 1984 with the generous help of the Timken Foundation, The Community Foundation for Crawford County is bridging philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_crawford-foundation.jpg