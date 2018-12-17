Dine at Chipotle in Mansfield on Tuesday, help Galion Middle School

GALION — Galion Middle School is partnering with Chipotle, 764 North Lexington-Springmill Road in Mansfield, for a special fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 18).

“We hope as many people as possible come out to support our Middle School,” building principal Paul Wheeler said. “It is a good opportunity to have a great meal and raise funds to help offset the costs for student field trips to Mohican and Washington, DC.”

Fifty percent of all food purchases, including carryout, will be donated by Chipotle to Galion Middle School. Fundraiser flyers, which can be found online at middleschool.galionschools.org, can be presented in either hard copy or electronic format on your smartphone at the time of payment. You may also tell the cashier that you’re supporting Galion Middle School.