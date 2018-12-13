Holiday hours set at Lowe-Volk Park

LEESVILLE — The Crawford Park District office and the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center will observe the following holiday hours:

Monday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve – open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day – Closed

Monday, Dec. 31, New Years Eve – open 10 aam. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day – Closed

The Nature Center will be open Wednesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Nature Center is closed on Sundays until April. All of the parks of the Crawford Park District are open year round from sunrise to sunset.

Also, the Sears Woods State Nature Preserve will be closed Saturday, Dec. 15 for a controlled deer hunt sponsored by The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves and the Crawford Park District. This hunt is only open to previously selected hunters.

Enjoy a hike this holiday season. For more information contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

