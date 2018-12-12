Galion Safety Council talking bed bugs at next meeting

GALION — Bed bugs are on the agenda at the next Galion Safety Council meeting. Are the little critters a health and safety issue? A resurgence in the bed bug population began ten years ago across the United States. Ohio has been particularly hard hit with infestations occurring state-wide. the Dec. 20 presentation will address bed bug anatomy, infestation prevention for work and home, and practical advice for pest control.

Courtney Myers is the speaker. She has a degree in Wildlife Biology from the University of Rhode Island and is a current Master of Public Health student at Kent State University. She has been at the Stark County Health Department for 11 years as a Registered Sanitarian and Program Coordinator. As a founding member of the Stark County Bed Bug Prevention Task Force, she has presented across the state on the biology of bed bugs. Courtney holds a Pest Control License with the Department of Agriculture. Before moving into public health, she was a Director of a non-profit environmental education program.

The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the back room of the Galion Moose, 520 S. Market St. It costs $10. Reservations need to be made by noon Tuesday, Dec. 18 to attend the Dec. 19 program. Reply by email to galionsafetycouncil@gmail.com or call Janell Benner at 419-492-2477 and leave a message.

The next monthly meeting is Jan. 17, 2019.