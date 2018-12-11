Galion Middle School winter concert is Dec. 18

GALION — The Galion Middle School will host its annual winter music program at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in the Galion Middle School gymnasium. It will include vocal and instrumental music groups.

The sixth-grade band will open the concert with “Deck the Holidays”, “Jingle Bell March”, “Angels on Parade” and “Christmas Mash-Up.” The seventh-grade choir will sing “Christmas Day is on its Way”, “Let It Go” and “Let It Snow/Winter Wonderland.”

The seventh- and eighth-grade concert band will perform “Angelic Hosts Proclaim”, “Do You Hear What I Hear”, “Elf Dance” and “The Twelve Songs of Christmas.” The eighth-grade choir will perform “A Merry Madrigal”, “Welcome Christmas” and “Holiday Road.” The combined choirs will sing “Jingle All the Way” to close the evening’s performances.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact Galion High School Choir Director Rick Walker at walker.rick@galionschools.org or High School Director of Bands Jessica Hammond at hammond.jessica@galionschools.org for more information.