Galion area church briefs

Beef and noodle dinner Dec. 11 at Christ UMC

GALION — Christ United Methodist Church, 130 E. Walnut St., Galion will serve up its annual Beef and Noodle Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. The menu will include beef and homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, bread, and cake for dessert. Cost for the meal is $8 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of 7 and 12. Children younger than seven can eat for free. Carry-out is available.

Proceeds from the dinner will go to support needy students of the Galion City Schools. The funds will assist students in the campus wear voucher program and the lunch assistance program. Additional donations will be accepted. Come and enjoy good food, good fellowship, and an opportunity to help Galion City School students who are in need of clothing and meal assistance. For more information, call the church office at 419-468-1504.

Church security seminar set Feb. 9 at Wayside Chapel

BUCYRUS — Wayside Chapel is hosting a church safety seminar Feb. 9. The church is reaching out to area churches and other local organizations that may be interested in the House of Worship Security Training Program. For information or to register visit: https://ocpa-oh.org/event-3131501

Houses of Worship can be extremely vulnerable to active shooter attacks because of their location, population, and open door mentality. There are certain steps the leadership team can take to minimize the risk of being involved in an active shooter incident.

The program is being presented by the Ohio Crime Prevention Association. OCPA instructors are experienced law enforcement officers who have earned the Ohio Crime Prevention Association’s Certified Prevention Specialist designation. OCPA instructors are well versed in matters of crime prevention and safety, and are committed to presenting the course using a professional informative, and insightful approach.

Cookie Walk at Holy Trinity on Dec. 15

BUCYRUS — There will be a Cookie Walk from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 in the Holy Trinity Activity Center cafeteria, 740 Tiffin St.n Bucyrus. A wide variety of cookies, candies and desserts made by the parishioners of Holy Trinity will be available for purchase.You may mix and match all available cookies and candies. Containers and gloves will be provided. The Holy Trinity Rosary-Altar Society is sponsoring this event.

Author, former OSU player, to speak at breakfast

BUCYRUS — Tom Levenick, author of “Buckeyes for Life,” and former Ohio State football player, will be the guest speaker at the next Men’s Community Breakfast. The breakfast starts at 7 a.m. Dec. 12 in the cafeteria at Bucyrus Community Hospital. All are welcome.

GriefShare group meets Mondays at St. Paul UMC

GALION — A GriefShare grief recovery support group will meet at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St. on Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m. This is a 13-week, Christ-centered, Biblical-based program that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one.

Whether your bereavement experience is recent or not so recent, you will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the loss of your spouse, child, parent, sibling, another family member or friend. This program offers you the opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling and, with God’s help, to bring you peace. For information or to register, call Kathy Price at 419-468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195.