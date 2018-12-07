Outside agency will look into death of prisoner in Crawford County jail

BUCYRUS —The death of a 29-year-old woman who died while incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center remains under investigation.

On Friday afternoon, that said the investigation is continuing and that “an outside agency has been requested to investigate the inmate’s death.”

The update went on to say that “no further details are available at this time.”

According to an earlier news release, the woman, who’s name has not been released, was found unresponsive just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, while staff conducted routine checks. Staff administered CPR until Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance Service and Bucyrus Fire Department arrived on scene.

The resuscitation attempts were was unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced dead.

The Crawford County Coroner was called to the jail and an autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death is not known at this time.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/12/web1_death-investigation_1514917733257_30979709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg