Galion police reports

Nov. 30, 2018

4:03 — A report of a couple walking down West Walnut Street while fighting was investigated and one person was arrested.

12:12 p.m. — An incident involving a student was investigated at Galion High School. A 15-year-old male was arrested for inducing panic and taken to the Marion Juvenile Detention Center.

3:28 p.m. — A possible civil protection order violation was investigated in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

6:06 p.m. — A report of an unwanted man at a residence in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue was investigated. The man was warned against trespassing.

11:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Sherman Street.

11:31 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of North Pierce Street. Craig A. Risner was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

11:48 p.m. — A report of loud music was investigated in the 400 block of Third Avenue.

Dec. 1, 2018

1:17 — A domestic dispute involving a firearm was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane. The Ohio Highway Patrol and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

9:09 — A 24-year-old Galion was arrested for domestic violence in the 200 block of South Pierce Street and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

10:45 — A gun was located in the 700 block of Carter Drive and turned over to officers.

5:50 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated in the 700 block of Harding Way West. A citation was issued for failure to yield.

7:58 p.m. — A theft report was taken in the 100 block of Harding Way East.

8:18 p.m. — A report of fraud was investigated in the 200 block of Pershing Avenue.

Dec. 2, 2018

5:08 p.m. — A report of fraud was investigated in the 400 block of Sherman Street.

5:14 p.m. — A theft report was made in the 600 block of South Market Street.

5:16 p.m. — A non-injury accident was investigated on Liberty Street and a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

6:24 p.m. — A person reported being followed by a man in the 1000 block of Harding Way East and a Crestline man was arrested on a warrant out of the Crestline Police Department.

9:54 p.m. — A Third Avenue resident reported being harassed.