Take a fall vacation on one of Ohio’s Adventure Trails

The fall season brings ample opportunity for togetherness and adventure in Ohio. Whether you’re searching for the tastes of baked goods and warm drinks made from pumpkin, maple, ginger or rich caramel; a walk or bike ride with your loved ones to take in vibrant fall foliage; or a ghostly encounter that will leave your heart pounding. Some trails are meant for the fall season. Celebrate your next Falliday on an Ohio Adventure Trail!

Seasonal Taste Trails

Candy, fresh-baked pie, caramel apples and a pumpkin spice latte. All the tastes of the season are unlocked with candy and coffee trails around Ohio at Trails.Ohio.org.

Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail — One of Ohio’s most treasured edible traditions, try these delectable peanut butter and chocolate treats at one (or all) of the 31 shops on the new Ohio Buckeye Candy Trail. Get the downloadable trail map to visit nearby locations.

Columbus Coffee Experience — Ohio’s coffee shops spice up the season with handcrafted, seasonal flavors including pumpkin spice and homemade baked goods. Sample a variety of drinks at the 18 stops on this central Ohio trail before the fall flavors are gone!

Joe in the YO Coffee Trail — Hosted by Youngstown Live, visitors can sample some of the region’s best coffee concoctions at one of this trail’s 11 stops. Don’t miss out on your chance to celebrate National Coffee Day at one or more of these shops on September 29th!

Haunted Trails

Spooky season has arrived! Feel the chills run down your spine as you embark on some of the most frightening trails Ohio has to offer. Beware of what you may hear … or see!

Haunted Mansfield Trail — With six haunted sites, Mansfield has secured its title as the Haunted Capital of Ohio. Visit the Ohio State Reformatory, a castle-like former prison known for its paranormal activity and the Renaissance Theatre, known for unexplainable footsteps, noises and figures seen in the night.

Trail of Terror — Feel your fears come to life on Lake Erie Shores and Islands’ Trail of Terror. From haunted houses and hayrides to award-winning thrill centers and other haunted attractions, this trail is sure to get your heart racing!

Ales and Spirits Trails

There’s something about fall that just makes a flavorful brew or crisp cider taste even better. Sample a variety of seasonal blends or savor some of your favorites on trails dedicated to the best and tastiest ales, blends and drinks Ohio has to offer.

Columbus Ale Trail — The Columbus Ale Trail may take the season to complete, but what could be a better way to spend your fall? As each tier of this incredible 36-stop trail is completed, visitors will earn an Ohio-crafted Columbus Ale Trail tasting glass, ultimately collecting enough glasses to fill the trail completion prize – a flight locally crafted of reclaimed wood from The Ohio Taproom.

419 Ale Trail — From Kelleys Island and Findlay to Toledo and Maumee, the 419 Ale Trail delights taste buds at every one of its 17 northwest Ohio stops including Bowling Green Beer Works, Put-in-Bay Brewery & Distillery, Upside Brewing and more.

Darke County Whiskey, Wine and Ale Trail — Celebrate autumn traveling (responsibly) through the rolling hills of Darke County visiting six locations serving up flavorful cocktails, beer and wine. Get in the fall spirit by savoring flavors including the Autumn Leaves blend at The Winery at Versailles or the County Fair Caramel Apple Wine at A.R. Winery!

Cleveland Brewery Passport — Dive into Cleveland’s top-rated beer scene with the Cleveland Brewery Passport Trail. Swing by any of the 30 participating breweries to pick up your own Cleveland Brewery Passport, and then get to tasting for a chance to win prizes. Get a growler to take home a favorite ale or two.

Fall Color Nature Trails

There is no season more beloved than fall in Ohio. As leaves change to vibrant shades of gold, red and orange, Ohio becomes encapsulated in brilliant fall foliage. Walk, bike or hike and take in Ohio’s beautiful fall color on a nature trail. While Ohio has countless options, a couple highlights include:

Lyons Fall Trail — Immerse yourself in breathtaking fall color while hiking, biking or walking this trail at Mohican State Park. Additionally, venture throughout the state park and nearby state forest or relax by the remarkable Clear Fork Gorge and Clear Fork River, both on site and incredible spots for getting away from it all.

Shawnee State Forest — Known as “the Little Smokies of Ohio,” Shawnee is the state’s largest state forest at 60,000 acres. Climb the fire tower (one of five open to the public) to capture incredible fall foliage pictures. More than 60 miles of hiking, biking and bridle trails provide plenty of outdoor adventure.

Trail to Rockbridge — Home of the largest land bridge in Ohio, you’ll experience unique, exquisite natural beauty on this trail. Relish in crimson, orange and gold autumnal color while making memories with all your loved ones as you walk or hike through Rockbridge State Nature Preserve.

For more fall trails and Ohio Fallidays inspiration, like Ohio. Find It Here. on Facebook or follow TourismOhio on Twitter and Instagram and share your experiences using #FallidaysInOhio and #OhioFindItHere.

