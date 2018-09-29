Community control violations result in prison terms for two from Galion

BUCYRUS — Hollijene Williams, 40, of Galion, appeared in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday with her attorney, Brad Starkey.

Williams had been on probation following a conviction in 2017 of possession of drugs, receiving stolen property and possession of drug abuse instruments., pleaded guilty to violating the terms and conditions of her community control.

Williams tested positive for the presence of heroin and fentanyl after submitting to a drug test Sept. 4. Common Pleas Court Judge Sean Leuthold sentenced Williams to a total of 30 months in prison. Leuthold said he would consider Williams for release into a community-based corrections facility in the future.

Matthew McGlothlin, 36, of Galion, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to violating the terms and conditions of his community control.

McGlothlin admitted to diluting urine to avoid detection in July, refused to submit to a drug test in August and failed to report for his office visits. McGlothlin was placed on community control after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“You’re jerking us around here, you’re using and shouldn’t be,” Leuthold said. “We’re going to try one more time with you.”

McGlothlin was given a report date of October 3 at 7 a.m. at the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office for transport to prison.

“We are going to get you out after a period of time and get you into treatment,” Leuthold said. “If you violate any terms while you are waiting to report, then all bets are off. And when you come out, you’re doing things our way. You will do what we say when we say to do it.”

Steven Beckman, 60, of Findlay entered a guilty plea to felony domestic violence, a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 36 months in prison. Judge Leuthold reluctantly agreed to a plea deal giving Beckman five years on community control.

“I’m not crazy about this, but I am going to go along with it,” Leuthold said.

Beckman was ordered to have no contact with his victim. Leuthold warned Beckman that he considers any outreach on social media as contact. Leuthold asked Beckman about his relationship to the victim.

“We dated a long time ago, but now we’re just friends,” Beckman replied.

Leuthold quickly checked the defendant saying, “Well, you’re not friends anymore. You are nothing now. If you bother her, you could go to prison. Do you understand?”

Beckman told the judge he understood completely.

In another case of domestic violence, Brandon Goddard, 33, of Bucyrus, asked Leuthold to allow him contact with his victim. Goddard pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in prison. Goddard was placed on five years of community control.

Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Hooveler told the court that the victim agreed with the sentence. Goddard recently had back surgery and said he needed his victim to take him to doctors’ appointments. Leuthold explained to Goddard that his victim needed to make the request for contact and that they both would have to appear at a full hearing. Leuthold advised Goddard that, until that happened, he was to have no contact with her.

“If you violate my order and have contact with her, then I’m not going to care about your condition,” Leuthold said.

