Another ‘Socktober’ fundraiser afoot for GIM students

GALION — Learning to give back to their community and help others is a fixture in the educational environment for students in the Galion City School District. Galion Intermediate School fifth-grade teachers and students will conduct their fifth annual “Socktober” fundraiser Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

The fifth-grade team, after reviewing the idea from YouTube sensation Kid President, decided to launch the “Socktober” fundraiser at the Intermediate School during the 2014-2015 school year. In the three-minute video, Kid President challenged Internet users to change the world.

“I presented the ‘Socktober’ idea to my fifth-grade teammates and we thought it would be a great way to get our students helping others in need,” Galion Intermediate fifth grade teacher Paula Prince said. “Our four-year collection total has exceeded 2,400 pairs of socks!”

Ms. Prince is giving her students the opportunity to lead this year’s event, and they have taken the challenge to heart. The fundraiser will include all classes at the Galion Intermediate School again this year.

Fifth grade students Kylee Crager, Allyssa Woodmansee, and Cadie Marsh presented, and received approval for, an incentive from Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick for students who participate and donate to Socktober. Students who donate one pair of socks each week can wear jeans each Friday, and students who donate two or more pairs of socks each week can wear jeans and shirt of their choice. Dates when students can wear jeans and shirts of their choice are as follows: Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26.

“Students are decorating boxes for each classroom at the Intermediate Building so classrooms can begin to collect socks for Socktober,” Prince said. “Students will work in small groups to deliver the boxes and explain to each classroom what Socktober is all about and the goal for this year.”

Prince’s students have set this year’s goal very high. They are working to collect over 1,000 pairs of new socks to donate to the local homeless shelter.

“I am very proud of our students and staff at the Intermediate School for taking the time to help those in need in our community,” Galion Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “Student-led community service projects enhance the overall education of students in the Galion City School District, and I’m proud of all our students and staff in the district for finding ways to help the Galion community in a variety of ways.”

Please contact Paula Prince at 419-468-3676 or email prince.paula@galionschools.org for more information about the “Socktober” fundraiser.

