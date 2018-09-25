Sarah Wegesin named to community foundation’s board

BUCYRUS — The Community Foundation for Crawford County welcomed a new board member when they met this week, Sarah Wegesin

Wegesin is a 1997 graduate of Galion High School and a 2000 graduate of Ashland University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education. She also has a Master’s degree in curriculum design from Bowling Green State University. Sarah has been a teacher with Galion City Schools the last 18 years. She and her husband Brady have three children.

Sarah is very enthused that her school district has adopted the Leader in Me program. Currently, she is the co-leader for the Adult and Student Lighthouse teams at Galion Primary. Her other volunteer work includes the Galion Alumni Association and the Galion Historical Society.

“I enjoy getting involved with the community and having an opportunity to feel like I’m giving back to a community that has given me so much,” she said.

Board members already serving on the Board are Brad Starkey (Chair), Dr. Pete Maynard (Vice-Chair), Janel Hord (Secretary), Matt Orians (Treasurer), Jessica Berger, Annie Carter, Tim Hicks, Justin McMullen, Brad Murtiff, Dawn Ratliff, and Dr. Joe Shadeed. The Community Foundation for Crawford County is a tax-exempt, public, charitable foundation whose vision is bridging philanthropy with causes that improve Crawford County’s quality of life

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_Wegesin-Sarah-Trustee-Cropped.jpg