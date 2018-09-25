Galion school board recognizes volunteers

GALION — The Galion City School District Board of Education recognized a group of volunteers who gave their time during the summer to add a splash of color to the walls of the Galion Middle School.

At this week’s school board meeting, Curt Wiggins and his wife Amanda Wiggins, Cindy Glew, Elizabeth Ice , Gina Redman, Rachel Gangwer, Shelly Barton and Mandy Kent were recognized for their work in improving the looks of the interior of the Middle School.

“These individuals did a fantastic job coming up with designs that would promote school spirit at GMS,” said Galion Middle School principal Paul Wheeler. “The different paintings brighten up the building, make a connection with the students and bring the school to life.”

During the personnel portion of the meeting, the board approved Mrs. Regina Jutz as executive secretary/EMIS Coordinator. She moves to the central office after serving at Galion Middle School the past two years.

“We’re really excited to welcome Regina to the central office staff,” superintendent Jim Grubbs said. “She has an incredible work ethic and attention to detail that will help Regina make a smooth transition into her new role.”

The board also accepted the resignation for the purpose of retirement from Mrs. Pamela Hayes. The long-time elementary school teacher will retire effective May 31, 2019.

“We are very thankful to Mrs. Hayes for her many years of dedicated service to not only Galion City Schools, but also the children of Galion,” Grubbs said. “It’s tough to replace the kind of experience Mrs. Hayes brings to the classroom, but we have ample time to find an educator who will make a positive impact on future generations of Tigers.”

The board approved the DARE program for sixth graders for the 2018-19 school year during the business portion of the agenda. A resolution was also approved for the district to become a member of the Crawford County Business & Education Advisory Council (CCBEAC), with Grubbs serving as the district’s representative.

“The state requires that each school district be engaged in working with local business through this type of group,” Grubbs said. “We’re partnering with Bucyrus and are excited to work with our local businesses to provide the education needed for students to secure gainful employment in Crawford County.” The next regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School computer lab Tuesday, Oct. 16

Staff report