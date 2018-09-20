Mansfield man dead in Wednesday crash at Ohio 288, Ohio 19

IBERIA — The Mount Gilead post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday at 5:55 p.m. on State Route 288 at State Route 19.

William H. Roop, 63, of Mansfield, was operating a motorcycle westbound on SR 288. Alisha A. Prince, 31 of Galaion, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on SR 19.

Roop’s vehicle traveled through a posted stop sign and struck the other vehicle as it was crossing the intersection. Roop was ejected from the motorcycle, according to a news release.

He was taken to Galion Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet.

Prince and an occupant, Kaylee M. Prince, 8, suffered injuries, but neither were transported from the scene.

All five occupants of Prince’s vehicle were properly secured in an occupant restraining device. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

The OHP was assisted by Morrow County EMS, Troy Township Fire and EMS and the Iberia Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.