Galion Building Loan’s Don Barr, Jody Fraley recognized for helping Galion students

COLUMBUS — Galion Building and Loan Bank President Don Barr and Teller Supervisor and Education Coordinator Jody Fraley recently accepted on behalf of the bank, the Friend of Education Award from the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Central Region.

Nominated for the award by the Galion City Schools, Galion Building and Loan Bank was honored during the Ohio School Boards Association Central Region Fall Conference in Columbus this week. The region presents the Friend of Public Education Award to community members and organizations with a significant record of supporting public education.

In nominating the bank , the Galion City Board of Education wrote, in part: “Galion Building and Loan Bank has distributed more than 5,500 calculators to middle school students since 1992. Students’ individual calculators are personalized through the engraving of their name on each device. This kind gesture serves as a great example to our young students about how the business community can support students in their education.”

In its 63rd year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

