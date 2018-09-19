Tonight’s Polk Township hearings cancelled; rescheduled for Sept. 26

POLK TOWNSHIP — Two Polk Township hearings scheduled for this evening have been cancelled and postponed until Sept. 26.

Here is the updated information.

The Polk Township Trustees will hold two public hearings on the 26th of September, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at 7680 SR 309, Galion, OH. The first hearing at 6:00 p.m. was requested by Antionette Britton regarding her property at 8099 SR 309. The second hearing at 6:30 p.m. is for the purpose of amending the Polk Township Zoning Resolution regarding Chapter 8, General Provisions (setbacks). Regular Meeting will follow at 7:00 p.m.