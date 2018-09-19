Galion police reports

Thursday, Sept. 13
1:02 p.m. — A Carmel Avenue resident reported being harassed by someone they know.
4:54 p.m. — A report of kids on the roof at Poland True Value was investigated and two males were given warnings for trespassing.
6:36 p.m. — Officers assisted Children Services’ personnel in the 500 block of Galion Arms.
7:30 p.m. — A business owner in the 300 block of South Street reported a person was harassing him and his wife. The man was told not to have any more contact with them.
9:41 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of Beechwood Drive was investigated.
11:46 p.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Smith Street turned out to be a vehicle from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.
11:49 p.m. — A report of a suspicious person at Heise Park was investigated and the male was advised of park hours.
11:52 p.m. — A report of a fight was investigated in the area of Public Square.
Friday, Sept. 14
12:34 a.m. — A report of a runaway juvenile was investigated in the 100 block of Harding Way West.
5:20 a.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported hearing a man’s voice in their backyard. Officers did not locate anyone.
8:54 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Second Avenue.
10:13 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Charles Street.
7:35 p.m. — A report of a neighbor threatening a resident in the 700 block of South Boston Street was investigated. A man was given a warning for disorderly conduct.
8:58 p.m. — A report of two people, one dressed as a bunny and the other as a bear, looking in a resident’s window in the 300 block of South Market Street was investigated.
9:07 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 700 block of Carter Drive.
11:25 p.m. — A report of two people in bunny and bear costumes was investigated at Cedargate Apartments.
Saturday, Sept. 15
12:14 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Portland Way North.
12:50 a.m. — A Galion Arms resident reported that people dressed as a bunny and bear tried to open a locked door and was looking in the windows of the residence.
12:53 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS with an unresponsive person at the corner of South Market Street. A man was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.
10:41 a.m. — A 33-year-old Galion woman was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence in the 700 block of Harding Way West.
3:28 p.m. — A report of people yelling at Cobey Park was investigated.
10:13 p.m. — A report of unruly juveniles in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated. One person was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.
11:36 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for obstruction of official business, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances on Public Square.
Sunday, Sept. 16
1:59 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Edward Street.
2:56 a.m. — A disturbance in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue was investigated.
4:06 a.m. — A domestic dispute in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue was investigated.