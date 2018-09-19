Galion police reports

Thursday, Sept. 13

1:02 p.m. — A Carmel Avenue resident reported being harassed by someone they know.

4:54 p.m. — A report of kids on the roof at Poland True Value was investigated and two males were given warnings for trespassing.

6:36 p.m. — Officers assisted Children Services’ personnel in the 500 block of Galion Arms.

7:30 p.m. — A business owner in the 300 block of South Street reported a person was harassing him and his wife. The man was told not to have any more contact with them.

9:41 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of Beechwood Drive was investigated.

11:46 p.m. — A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Smith Street turned out to be a vehicle from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

11:49 p.m. — A report of a suspicious person at Heise Park was investigated and the male was advised of park hours.

11:52 p.m. — A report of a fight was investigated in the area of Public Square.

Friday, Sept. 14

12:34 a.m. — A report of a runaway juvenile was investigated in the 100 block of Harding Way West.

5:20 a.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported hearing a man’s voice in their backyard. Officers did not locate anyone.

8:54 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

10:13 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Charles Street.

7:35 p.m. — A report of a neighbor threatening a resident in the 700 block of South Boston Street was investigated. A man was given a warning for disorderly conduct.

8:58 p.m. — A report of two people, one dressed as a bunny and the other as a bear, looking in a resident’s window in the 300 block of South Market Street was investigated.

9:07 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

11:25 p.m. — A report of two people in bunny and bear costumes was investigated at Cedargate Apartments.

Saturday, Sept. 15

12:14 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Portland Way North.

12:50 a.m. — A Galion Arms resident reported that people dressed as a bunny and bear tried to open a locked door and was looking in the windows of the residence.

12:53 a.m. — Officers assisted EMS with an unresponsive person at the corner of South Market Street. A man was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.

10:41 a.m. — A 33-year-old Galion woman was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

3:28 p.m. — A report of people yelling at Cobey Park was investigated.

10:13 p.m. — A report of unruly juveniles in the 800 block of Harding Way East was investigated. One person was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

11:36 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for obstruction of official business, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances on Public Square.

Sunday, Sept. 16

1:59 a.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 900 block of Edward Street.

2:56 a.m. — A disturbance in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue was investigated.

4:06 a.m. — A domestic dispute in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue was investigated.