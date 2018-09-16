Council on Aging announces driving course for senior citizens

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging will be offering a Driver Improvement Program for Mature Operators. This program is for seniors age 60 and older.

AAA’s state-approved program is designed to keep you up-to-date on the latest risk-reducing driving techniques. Many insurance companies give an insurance premium reduction to those who successfully complete this course. Please check with your insurance agent to see if your insurance company qualifies.

Classes are taught by a AAA certified instructor and run four hours on two separate days with a one hour lunch break (lunch provided). Classes will be offered Oct. 16, 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It costs $15, which includes lunch.

Attendance is required for both days to be eligible for insurance discounts. A test will be given at the end of the course. Call the Candy at the Council on Aging at 419-562-3050, ext. 4, to register.

