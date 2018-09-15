Galion City Schools gets a “C” on state report card

COLUMBUS — Galion received an overall grade of “C” on Thursday as the Ohio Department of Education released its 2017 school district report cards. There was some good, and some not-so-good findings, for local students, teachers, administrators and parents.

Galion City Schools

Overall grade: C;

Individual grades: Graduation — A; Four-year graduation rate — A; Lowest 20 percent value-added — A; Progress — B; Overall value-added — B; Five-year graduation rate — B; Gifted value-added — C; Students with disabilities value-added — C; Gap closing — C; Achievement — F; Performance index — F; Indicators met — F; Prepared for success — F; Improving at-risk K-3 readers — NR.

“At the end of the day, the report card is a small moment in time, a snapshot, that doesn’t indicate the positive things taking place in Galion City School,” said Galion superintendent Jim Grubbs. “We are saving the community thousands of dollars through the College Credit Plus, Engineering and STEM programs. We also are developing this community’s future leaders through the Leader in Me program.

“As superintendent, I’m staying focused on the programs that will continue to allow our students to continue their positive growth.”

Other district in the Galion area had similar results, with the state handing out no “A” grades locally.

In Crawford County, Bucyrus earned a B, as did Crestview, Lexington, Plymouth and Ontario in Richland County.

Northmor received a “D” in Morrow County, as did Lucas and Madison in Richland County.

Mansfield City Schools earned an “F.”

Other area schools and their overall grades

Crawford County: Buckeye Central — B; Bucyrus — D; Colonel Crawford — C; Crestline — D; Wynford — C.

Morrow County: Northmor — D; Mount Gilead — C; Cardington — C; Highland — C.

Richland County: Clear Fork — C; Crestview — B; Lexington — B; Lucas — D; Madison — C; Mansfield — F; Ontario — B; Plymouth/Shiloh — C; Shelby — C.

Students in wealther district performed better

The reports show a correlations between a report released last month that says per pupil spending has not changed much in the past 20 years as far as closing the distance in spending on “poor” vs. “rich” districts.

“Today’s state report card data shows that a disturbing pattern continues,” said Dr. Howard Fleeter of the Ohio Education Policy Institute. “Economically disadvantaged students continue to perform far worse than non-economically disadvantaged students on all measures.

These results track with the recent study of the state’s school-funding efforts since the landmark Ohio Supreme Court DeRolph decision, which found disparities for low-wealth districts continue to exist two decades later.

“Districts whose Performance Index is below 70 have an average of 88.1 percent economically disadvantaged students and districts who performance index is above 100 have an average of only 11 percent economically disadvantaged students.”

The Performance Index Score for Ohio’s lowest property wealth districts is 30 percent lower than the highest property wealth districts,” Fleeter added.

Last month, the Ohio Education Policy Institute released a report that showed the equity disparities among property wealth districts. A link to the report can be found by clicking here.

The Ohio Education Policy Institute will release a more detailed analysis of the report card next week.

The Performance Index measures the achievement of every student, not just whether they reach “proficient.”

Districts and schools receive points for every student’s level of achievement. The higher the student’s level, the more points the school earns toward its index. This rewards districts and schools that improve the performance of highest — and lowest — performing students.

For more information on the state report cards. visit https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/

Jim Grubb https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_Jim-Grubbs-mug.jpg Jim Grubb https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_reportcard4.jpg