Property value estimates available in Crawford County through auditor’s office

BUCYRUS — Property value estimates for the 2018 re-evaluation are available for review, according to Crawford County Auditor Joan Wolfe.

The new property values are being sent to property owners. They also are available on the auditor’s website by choosing “New Appraisal Values,” or by calling the auditor’s office at 419-563-1853 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wolfe is offering both an online and in-person informal value review to provide taxpayers the opportunity to review and have questions answered regarding their new property valuation.

The online informal value review will be available Sept. 17 through Oct. 15 and may be found at the auditor’s website. The site also provides a frequently asked questions section. Any question or concern about a property’s valuation may be shared by sending an email to appraisal2018@crawford-co.org.

Appraisal staff will be available for informal value review in the lower level conference room of the Crawford County Courthouse, 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus from Sept. 17-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

