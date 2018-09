GALION — Magnolia Terrace is having an open house and cruise in Saturday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Magnolia Terrace, 1110 N. Market. St.

Join those from Magnolia Terrace for door prizes and entertainment. There will be participation trophies, a popcorn stand, the Home-Care Matters funnel cake trailer, ice cream floats, hamburgers, coney dogs and corn on the cob. There also will be music from the 1950s and ’60s.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_magnolia-terrace.jpg