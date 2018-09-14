GriefShare program begins Monday atGalion St. Paul UMC

GALION — A grief recovery support group will meet each Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., from 6:30-8 p.m. The program started Sept 10.

GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar series that features some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective. Sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?”, “Guilt and Anger” and many more.

Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register to attend this program. For more information, call Kathy Price at 419 468-7977 or Mary Carney at 419-845-3195

This is a nondenominational program that features Christ-centered, Biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The video presentations will include nationally-respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by small group discussion and sharing. During the week, participants are encouraged to continue their healing journey by completing the exercises provided in the workbook.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

Whether your bereavement experience is recent, or not so recent, GriefShare is an opportunity to be around people in a confidential and understanding environment where you will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and discover that you do not need to live in bondage as a slave to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future

GriefShare consists of 13 weekly sessions, and is held twice a year. The first session begins Sept.10 and runs thru Dec. 3. The second session begins March 11, 2019 and runs thru June 3, 2019.

