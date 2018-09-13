Galion Elementary School night is Friday at Heise Park

GALION — The Galion Athletics Department is excited to welcome students from the Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools for the annual Galion Elementary Night during the varsity home football game against Pleasant on Friday, Sept. 14.

Primary and Intermediate School students will receive free admission to the game with a paying parent or guardian if wearing a wrist band. Wrist bands will be distributed at the Primary and Intermediate Schools.

“We are excited to welcome our youngest Tigers for this special event,” Athletic Director Kyle Baughn said. “We hope all the students and their parents will wear orange and blue and show their Tiger Pride!”

Students and their families are encouraged to attend the pregame tailgate party in Heise Park at the pavilion behind the stadium at 5:00 p.m. for free hot dogs, face painting and hair coloring.

Students should gather in front of the concession at 6:15 p.m. to follow the Galion Tiger Marching Band across the front of the grandstand. Parental guidance is suggested for all students during this activity, and all Primary students are required to be accompanied by an adult when they parade across the track.

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact the Galion Primary School at 419-468-4010 or Galion Intermediate School at 419-468-3676.