Crestline police chief remains on leave

CRESTLINE — Crestline Police Chief Joseph Butler remains on leave, according to Crestline Village Solicitor Rob Ratliff.

According to a report by Crawford County Chief Deputy Chad Filliater, which was obtained through the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Butler met with Ratliff, Filliater, Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent, Crestline Mayor Allen Moore and Crestline Councilmember Joy Miley shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 30 to be placed on paid administrative leave.

Ratliff said he and other village administrators currently are not releasing additional information.

“We believe Chief Butler is entitled to respect and confidentiality at this time,” Ratliff said.

He would not say if the incident that caused Butler to be placed on leave occurred on or off duty.

According to Filliater’s report, Butler was placed on leave and turned in village property he had on his person.

According to the report, items surrendered included:

One Smith & Wesson M&P 40 Shield, .40-caliber semi-auto handgun

One magazine for the handgun

Eight rounds of .40-caliber ammunition

One Blackhawk paddle holster for the handgun

The report said Butler stopped Filliater as the men left the village administrative meeting and asked if Filliater would take additional village-owned weapons at Butler’s residence and give them to village administration.

While at Butler’s residence, Filliater reported obtaining the following items:

One Taurus .22LR 9-shot revolver

One Ruger Carbine .40-caliber semi-auto rifle

Two Colt M16 5.56mm, semi- and fully-auto rifle

One magazine for a Colt M16 rifle

All firearms obtained were placed in the custody of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

While Butler is on leave, Officer Jason Kitzmiller is the acting officer in charge, Ratliff said, but there is not an acting chief.

Ratliff said there is no timeline on Butler’s leave, but said the village will make a statement when the matter is resolved.

