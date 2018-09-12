Local florists team up to make someone smile

GALION — Flower Cart Florist, along with Toni’s Flowers of Galion, participated in Make Someone Smile week last month in coordination with the Galion Rotary. Each year, Teleflora supplies mugs for each resident of Mill Creek, Signature Health Care, and Magnolia Terrace which are then filled by Galion Rotary Club and delivered by Flower Cart Florist and Toni’s Flowers. Pictured are (standing) Traci Lohr, Terri Longstreth, Cassandra Holtzman, Sue Montgomery, Carol Dayne, Dennis Crim, Becky Miller, Lisa Dye of Flower Cart Florist with her nephew Ryland Jefferson. Seated is Sandy Shelton, resident of Signature Healthcare of Galion.

Courtesy photo Flower Cart Florist, along with Toni’s Flowers of Galion, participated in Make Someone Smile week last month in coordination with the Galion Rotary. Each year, Teleflora supplies mugs for each resident of Mill Creek, Signature Health Care, and Magnolia Terrace which are then filled by Galion Rotary Club and delivered by Flower Cart Florist and Toni’s Flowers. Pictured are (standing) Traci Lohr, Terri Longstreth, Cassandra Holtzman, Sue Montgomery, Carol Dayne, Dennis Crim, Becky Miller, Lisa Dye of Flower Cart Florist with her nephew Ryland Jefferson. Seated is Sandy Shelton, resident of Signature Healthcare of Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/09/web1_41585549_525821761214265_1897803098705887232_n.jpg Courtesy photo Flower Cart Florist, along with Toni’s Flowers of Galion, participated in Make Someone Smile week last month in coordination with the Galion Rotary. Each year, Teleflora supplies mugs for each resident of Mill Creek, Signature Health Care, and Magnolia Terrace which are then filled by Galion Rotary Club and delivered by Flower Cart Florist and Toni’s Flowers. Pictured are (standing) Traci Lohr, Terri Longstreth, Cassandra Holtzman, Sue Montgomery, Carol Dayne, Dennis Crim, Becky Miller, Lisa Dye of Flower Cart Florist with her nephew Ryland Jefferson. Seated is Sandy Shelton, resident of Signature Healthcare of Galion.